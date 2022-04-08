Sonic 2: the movie is currently showing in Italian cinemas, and Comicbook.com asked the directorJeff Fowler, if the would like also shoot a film dedicated to Super Smash Bros.

“Nothing would make me happier than catapulting all of these characters into one battle royale and shoot a Super Smash Bros. movie, “said Fowler, heartened by the success of Sonic 2: The Movie.

“Anyway, such a project would require some work on the part of lawyers“, added the director, thinking of the different owners of the rights.” Having Mario and Sonic together in the ring would be a classic, everyone would be dying to see him. ”

For the moment, the cinematic universe of Sonic is progressing well, and in the wake of the excellent results of this second film, the production of Sonic 3: the movieas well as a spin-off dedicated to Knuckles by Idris Elba.

In parallel, Nintendo is moving with the already announced animated Super Mario film, with Chris Pratt who will play the mustachioed plumber, while a film dedicated to Donkey Kong is said.