The sequel to Sonic: the hedgehog is underway. Thousands of fans are excited to see the blue hedgehog break his limits in this new adventure with his friend Tales. Jeff Fowler, movie director, film director, shared a photo of the first day of filming through his Twitter account .

The sequel hopes to achieve the same success as the first part, released in February 2020. Sonic 2 will star Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, while James Marsden and Tika Sumter will return to play Tom Wachowski and Maddie Wachowski respectively.

Jeff Fowler announced the filming of Sonic 2. Photo: Twiiter capture @fowltown

The new Sonic movie is scheduled to premiere on April 8, 2022, although this date may vary due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

Jason Momoa could be Knuckles in Sonic 2

To the delight of moviegoers and gamers, The Illuminerdi recalled that another old video game acquaintance would come to the big screen to challenge Sonic: Knuckles, the red echidna. In addition, the medium mentioned that Jason Momoa would have been chosen by Paramount to voice the beloved character of the franchise.

Regarding the omission of Knuckles in the first film, Jeff Fowler explained to Cinemascomics that they only looked at the 1991 game for its realization. However, he promised that they would introduce more characters like the famous echidna in the next installment.

“If all that goes well, then we can open up (this universe) and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yes, I mean, no one is more excited than me to have that opportunity, “he said previously.

At the moment, it has not been specified what will be the plot of the sequel or what other characters will be incorporated into the story of the blue hedgehog apart from Tails, also known as Colitas. We can only wait for more news of the production.