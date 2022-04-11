Regardless of whether you liked it or not, the truth is that the first film of sonic the hedgehog It did quite well at the box office and everything indicates that its sequel will be the same, if not more successful. We say this because at the time of writing, Sonic 2 It has already raised just over $140 million dollars internationally, a figure that continues to grow considerably as the days go by.

Previously, the first tape of Sonic It broke a record as the best opening video game movie in history with a total of $58 million dollars, and now this same record has been destroyed by its sequel, which went on to gross a total of $71 million dollars during its opening weekend. week at the local box office.

Obviously, this means that paramount will continue to work on more movies Sonicand in fact, they confirmed that it is already part of its own cinematographic universe, which will be extended to other media such as television with the confirmation of the spinoff series of knuckles. In addition to that, those who have already had the opportunity to see Sonic 2, will know that a third part is already on the way as well.

Publisher’s note: Be that as it may, Sonic’s success certainly comes as a surprise, especially considering that these sorts of adaptations usually don’t fare well. We’ll see if they can maintain this streak with all their future projects, but under the right direction, they should have no problem doing so.

Via: Kotaku