Sonic 2 finally debuted in the United States and did so as a great hit, as it became the best premiere of a video game movie in the entire history of cinema.

In its first three days, this film managed to collect $71 million dollars, surpassing the first installment by 22%, which, until now, held first place.

According to site data Box Office Mojo, Sonic 2 it left behind the little more than $58 million opening of its predecessor, which was released right at the beginning of the pandemic.

In interview with dead line, Chris Aronsonexecutive of paramountrevealed that this new record represents a victory for the studio and for the industry, since those responsible managed to connect with fans and all kinds of audiences.

It is true that the situation in which it was released Sonic 2 It is much more favorable than when its predecessor arrived, since several cinemas were closing due to confinement due to covid-19, but it is still an achievement to recognize.

The first film topped $148 billion during its lifetime, so we’ll see if its sequel follows suit and leaves it behind.

What is Sonic 2 about?

This film continues the events we saw in 2020, although this time, tails joins the blue hedgehog to try to recover the chaos emerald.

Of course, things will not be easy for both of them, since the Dr Robotnik he intends to find her first with the help of his mysterious companion, knuckles.

Sonic 2 It is already available in theaters in Mexico and Latin America, and according to the first reactions, it offers a very decent experience for everyone.

Do you think it will outperform its predecessor? Tell us in the comments below and follow us on our social networks.