“sonic 2″, the film directed by Jeff Fowler, hit theaters to tell us about the adventures of the speedy hedgehog, an icon of Sega video games. As expected, Paramount’s bet did nothing but bring it big profits after its premiere, so there is already talk of a third installment.

As we saw in the film, the protagonist teamed up with Tails to stop the new plan of the evil Robotnik, associated with Knuckles. The confrontation was assured, as well as the fun, thanks to the search for the mythological stone. However, the post-credit scene also had one last surprise.

What happened in the post-credit scene of “Sonic 2″?

After Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles teamed up to defeat Robotnik, Agent Stone’s appearance hinted that the evil doctor had escaped his doom.

While deleting Robotnik’s data from the GUN database, the commander discovered coordinates for a research facility called Project Shadow. That’s when we saw ShadeSonic’s dark counterpart.

Who is Shadow?

The dark hedgehog, also known as Sombra, first appeared in the video game “Sonic adventure 2″. It is a replica of Sonic artificially created by Doctor Robotnik’s grandfather while he was searching for the formula of immortality.

Although several fans believed that he would be a villain, the reality is that he is an antihero with different methods and the same goal for the general good of the world.