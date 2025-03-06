In the absence of a week for 5 years of the beginning of the pandemic, the general director of Public Health of Castilla y León, Sonia Tamames, has surprised with statements made an interview in the program ‘Question of priorities’ that is broadcast on regional television. Although, according to the data of the Ministry of Health, until June 30, 2023, the official number of deaths by COVID-19 was 121,760 people, Tamames considers that “the pandemic was not of great gravity.”

Of course, the health responsible for Castilla y León warned before issuing its epidemiological analysis that “probably” listening to there were people who would stir “on the couch.” During his explanation he added that he affected “in very early stages to the young population, but Quickly the virus evolved to become serious only at the ends of life and, fundamentally, in the elderly. “

“High pathogenicity flu disease usually has mortality and morbidity, that is, a gravity that we know in W, that is, in children, in young adults and older people. The affectation and social disruption that it produces, I am thinking, for example, in the pandemic of 1918, the social disruption that produces serious illness in young people is much higher than the one we have suffered,” he said.

These statements have run like the gunpowder in social networks and have already caused the reactions of the main political groups in the region, which have asked the president of Cyl, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, the “immediate” resignation of the top head of public health.

Specifically, the spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Luis Tudanca, and the Procurator of the Mixed Group of the Courts of Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, have published two messages in X in which they demand the departure of Tamames. Thus, Tudanca has shared the video of Tamames’s statements accompanied by the message: “This is the video that ‘Telemañueco’ has deleted. The Director of Public Health of the Junta de Castilla y León saying that the Covid pandemic was not of “great gravity.” Total, only thousands of people died. Mañueco has to cease it today. “

This is the video that “Telemañueco” has deleted. The Director of Public Health of the Junta de Castilla y León saying that the Covid pandemic was not of “great gravity.” Total, only thousands of people died. Mañueco has to cease it today. pic.twitter.com/sy0jo0VKDV – Luis Tudanca (@Luistudanca) March 6, 2025

For its part, Icea has demanded the “immediate resignation” and has defended, through a press release, that it will not have parliamentary interlocution with the Ministry of Health as long as its immediate cessation does not occur.

“The lack of empathy with families, victims and professionals is inadmissible. Such a person cannot continue in the position one more minute. It is possible to think what would have happened if people like her had been in command in those terrible days, “he criticized.

IGEA, expelled from the Health Commission

This Thursday, The president of the Health Commission of the Cortes, the ‘popular’ María de los Ángeles Prieto Sánchez, has expelled Francisco Icea for showing a poster with the statements of Sonia Tamames about the Sovid-19 shout of “shame whore”.

As soon as the commission began, in which the General Director of Health and Humanization Assistance, Silvia Fernández Calderón, appeared to inform about the mental health care strategy, the president has asked political groups if they had to communicate any substitution, a moment that Francisco Igea has taken advantage of for Show a social network poster ‘X’ that reflected the “unfortunate” of Tamames.

Prieto Sánchez has called the Attorney for the order to remind him that they were asked about the substitutions and has ordered him to keep the cartel, something that Igea has not done for what has been expelled. “It is an absolute shame that this lady is director of public health in this community”he has spumed.

The president of the commission has suspended it for a few moments and the attorney has left the room to the shout of “whore shame.”