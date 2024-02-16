The recent separation between Peso Pluma and Argentine artist Nicki Nicole has made headlines in the world of entertainment. The end of this relationship occurred due to rumors of infidelity of the Mexican singer after being seen with Sonia Sahar, an American influencer who appears in a video with the musician in Las Vegas. In this regard, the young woman used her social networks to clarify her position regarding this case and affirmed her ignorance about the relationship between the artists.

This incident was widely commented on social networks, so Sonia Sahar He used this medium to make his statement. The influencer asked for respect and requested that the acts of harassment against her stop, while Nicki Nicole expressed her pain and disappointment through an emotional message on Instagram, in which she announced the end of her relationship. with Featherweight.

What did Sonia Sahar say about Nicki Nicole and Featherweight's separation?

Sonia Sahar used her social networks to comment on the situation and clarified that she was not aware of the love relationship between Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole.

In a video, the American influencer stated: “I do know who Peso Pluma is, but I don't speak Spanish and I'm not aware of the news in Spanish. I didn't know anything about her personal life or her relationship. I don't know who she is (Nicki Nicole)”.

Sahar also asked the Argentine singer's followers to stop any acts of harassment towards her, as she had no intention of interfering in their relationship.

Who is Sonia Sahar?

Sonia Sahar is an American influencer who has recently gained notoriety after being seen holding hands with the Mexican singer Peso Pluma, in a casino in Las Vegas. Although Sahar is known in the field of social media, as she shows various photos of her about her modeling work and her daily life.

What did Nicki Nicole respond about Featherweight's infidelity?

After the spread of the video showing Peso Pluma together with Sonia Sahar, Nicki Nicole decided to end her relationship with the singer. Through a story on her Instagram account, the Argentine artist expressed her pain and disappointment: “Respect is a necessary part of love. What you love, you respect. What you respect, you take care of. When you are not taken care of and “When there is no respect… I don't stay there. I'll leave there.” With these words, Nicki Nicole let her fans know that there was an act of infidelity.

Singer Niki Nicole used her Instagram account to reveal the end of her relationship with Peso Pluma.

Who is Nicki Nicole?

Nicki Nicole is an Argentine singer and songwriter who has gained popularity in recent years for her music, which mixes genres such as trap, rap and R&B. Her relationship with Peso Pluma, an exponent of the corridos tumbados genre in Mexico, had captured the attention of her followers and the music press. The breakup between both artists has been a topic of great interest in the entertainment world, especially after the appearance of Sonia Sahar on the scene.