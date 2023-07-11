Sonia O’Neill, star player from Venezuela, announces her temporary retirement: why?

Sonia O’Neill, a player for the Venezuelan National Team, decided to temporarily retire from soccer despite being only 28 years old.

The soccer player, who had just played in German football, announced her ‘goodbye’ through a heartfelt statement shared on her social networks. In it, she complained about the mistreatment of coaches and clubs.

‘Clubs and coaches that don’t treat us like human beings’

The Venezuelan National Team celebrates the second goal against Peru, scored by Oriana Altuve.

In the letter shared on Instagram, O’Neill noted at the outset: “Many things happen in the world of women’s football that people do not see or do not know. Not even my friends or family know everything I’ve done in the past this year and also during my season at Rangers. I feel good physically but not mentally and it’s clear that I need to rest and get away from football for a while.”

“Football, the game I once loved was the reason I let people treat me like a worthless number, not a human being. I let people disrespect me to the point where I stopped respecting myself as a person and player and I’m not talking about the networks, fans, or if I play I don’t play, I’m talking about clubs and coaches who don’t treat us like human beings,” O’Neill added.

“Women’s football has a lot to improve especially the coaches and clubs. (Please don’t start spreading gossip. I played outside my home and family for 12 years and I’m tired of the toxicity in women’s football, I’m not just talking about a person or a situation, but in general)”, he concluded.

