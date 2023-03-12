With more than three decades on the music scene, Sonia Morales has managed to win a large number of followers, who request her presentations and fill the venues where the interpreter of “His mother’s car” Presents itself. However, along with her artistic facet, the singer has developed as a businesswoman and at this stage of her life —according to her account— she wants to focus on this aspect in which she finds her greatest aspirations. of her in the future.

In the past week, the folk singer revealed on the show “America Today” some of the reasons that would lead her to terminate her artistic careeras he stressed that his intention is to focus on his business.

Why would Sonia Morales retire from music?

The singer from Ancash acknowledges that, after a long and successful career, the years do not pass in vain and it is difficult for her to travel to the interior of the country to meet her audience at the rate she did in previous years. Issues related to her health make it difficult for her to meet the presentations that arise in various provinces and she hinted that her musical career would come to an end very soon.

“Nothing is eternal. We artists too, in reality, are like soccer players, we are only there for a while and, when the years come, you already have an ailment of one thing or another. You can no longer travel like a 20 or 30-year-old girl, ”he confessed to the program america television.

What dreams do you have outside of Peru?

Currently, the artist has two businesses in North Lima. The Sonia Morales country club and the Sonia Morales country restaurant, where she not only directs, but also prepares some stews, such as pachamanca and cuy chactado. However, the businesswoman wishes to open more premises, but outside our borders.

“I would like to have a restaurant in the United States and in Spain as well. It is a dream, while God gives us the opportunity to have good health and be alive, I believe that dreams never end.”revealed the interpreter of “I will drink to forget you” to the morning space.