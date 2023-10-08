Sonia Morales is one of the most representative figures of national folklore. The national performer impacted the public with songs like ‘Forgive me‘, ‘The cell phone‘, ‘I ask my heart‘, among others. He is now celebrating his 29 years of a successful career in the world of vernacular music. The Republic spoke exclusively with the singer and she recalled her humble beginnings in Ancash until its absolute takeoff in the capital. Find out all the details in the following note.

How were the beginnings of Sonia Morales?

—How did the dream of singing come about?

—At school, when I was a young girl of 11 or 12 years old. She was participating in provincial contests and the girl who was going to participate couldn’t appear, and I was selected to replace her and I won. I went to a contest in Yungay. The song came out well, they started to prepare me and, thank God, here I am.

—When you were little, you worked in different things: on the farm with your family, you even sold picarones. How did this help shape your character to later face the difficult world of show business?

—As a child we have done 1,000 things. I was a businessman, I took products from my garden to the city to survive for the needs I had with my mother. I have sold bread, I have made picarones, I have worked in the jungle. This has made me put a lot of enthusiasm and dedication into everything I propose. Music seemed elusive to me, it was not easy to enter the hearts of the public.

—Is it true that your town in Áncash is now known as “Sonia Morales’ town”?

—That for me is a joy. They say Mushu, “the town of Sonia Morales.” Here in Lima there is a whereabouts of Sonia Morales. When I pass through Puente Piedra they say: “He’s going to La Molina, San Antonio, where Sonia Morales is.” And you say, “Wow, how did she become known?” I am from such a small town, so humble, and now I have so many friends and I am recognized. Thanks to my career, my talent, I was able to bring my parents, my brothers, I was able to reunite them and now we live in Lima.

— Is there any moment in your career that has marked you?

—When I traveled to Cusco I still did not have the opportunity to have a means of communication. And Magaly Medina had the most watched program and she told me: “I have never heard her music, let’s see, anyway, if the event is bad, I’m going to destroy it.” We arrived and the lines were huge. It was such a nice event.

What was the most difficult moment in Sonia Morales’ life?

—You had a throat problem that kept you off the stage, what was this like for you?

—The worst stage of my life. Being deprived of something you like to do is not that easy. The doctor told me that in a month I could be recovered; Three, four months passed, and I did not recover. It was frustrating, I became depressed and cried. Thanks to the Almighty, I recovered, I had surgery twice and I continue singing as long as God allows it.

—She recently made public her reconciliation with Dina Páucar and now she is going to accompany her at her anniversary concert.

—At the time there were people who carried and brought false information and that is why we felt a little distanced. We didn’t have the gesture to sit down, years ago, and clarify things. We got carried away by what people said. We are companions of art, we have the same taste for music. Thank God, there is no shortage of work for anyone.

You are known as the ‘Patron Saint of Folklore’. Now they all want to call themselves ‘patroness’, Yahaira Plasencia has said that she is the ‘Patron Saint of Salsa’.

—We registered that nickname a long time ago. It is true that many are using that name, ‘patroness’, but the public gave us that name and we carry it with affection.

—What is the long-awaited concert for your 29 years of artistic career going to be like?

—Dina Páucar, Flor Pileña, will be with us. I am very happy that, with her music, I connected with the new generation, because she was already well known when I was in primary school. Then there will be Marisol, who will color the night, Los Olimpico de Huancayo, among other artists. The show will start at 11 am because it will be at my own venue, the Sonia Morales country club.

How did the rift between Sonia Morales and Dina Páucar originate?

Sonia Morales revealed that her musical career began to take off almost at the same time as Dina Paucar’s, so many businessmen saw a way to antagonize them.

“In reality, at that time, almost simultaneously we had a lot of public acceptance. Our music hit the folkloric atmosphere. So, sometimes, they scheduled us nearby to make us compete, and that’s where distance began to arise, but there were also people from the middle who went with the gossip there and came here with the gossip,” he revealed to Trome.

