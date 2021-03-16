From music to gastronomy. Folk singer Sonia Morales announced that she has reinvented herself with her country restaurant, the business that now generates income to support her family.

The artist known as’The Patron of Folklore‘He said that he had to close his premises twice due to the measures imposed by the Government due to the pandemic; however, he was able to reopen it and continue working.

This business was reactivated after the concerts were canceled in the country. “Savings are running out and you have to know how to invest,” he said.

“I am in charge of my parents, whom I must take care of in their health; to my children, who are in college and to my brothers who worked for me at the time I was performing concerts, “he declared for America today.

“Today we went ahead and from May we inaugurated a second place always offering regional dishes,” added the Peruvian interpreter.

She revealed that she has become a specialist in the preparation of dishes such as pig al palo. “On a daily basis, we are selling between three to four pigs,” he mentioned.

The singer then encouraged the viewers to undertake a deal despite the pandemic crisis. “Everything is possible, many of us arrived in the capital with nothing and somehow you can do it. You can sell cachanga, stuffed potatoes, but always with care “, concluded Sonia Morales.

