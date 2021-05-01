The pandemic truncated the plans of many artists, such as Sonia Morales, who regretted being away from the stage for so long due to the restrictions imposed by the Government, which do not allow shows that generate crowds.

In a conversation with the show You are in all, the folk singer expressed how much she misses her audience.

“It’s going to be more than a year, almost two (that he can’t sing). I miss that” , commented the singer to ‘Choca’ Mandros.

On the other hand, the Peruvian artist said that she wants to make another autobiographical production, which surpasses the miniseries she made a few years ago about her life. Likewise, without thinking twice, he assured that ‘Tula’ Rodríguez would be the ideal person to interpret her in fiction.

“Tula Rodríguez! She would be the one “Sonia answered when ‘Choca’ asked her about who could play the protagonist of the story.

This conversation took place inside Sonia Morales’ country restaurant, which has all the biosafety protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19. As it is remembered, months ago, the singer decided to reinvent herself and launched this venture; However, when some activities were reactivated, he had difficulties in reopening his premises due to the stoppage of transporters.

Sonia Morales, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.