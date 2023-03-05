Trio was detained for resistance and disobedience during a PM action; even after a custody hearing, they remain in prison

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, notified the governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Eduardo Riedel (PSDB), asking for action on the case involving 3 Kaiowá Laranjeira Nhanderu indigenous leaders. They were arrested in action by the Military Police in the municipality of Rio Brilhante, when occupying the region of Fazenda de Inho. The area is in the process of land title regularization by Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples).

According to the folder, the indigenous people Clara Barbosa, Adauto Barbosa and Lucimar Centurião were detained on charges of possession, resistance and disobedience and, even after the custody hearing, remain in prison. A Funai team that went to the location would have been prevented from following the action by the PM itself, says the ministry, which classifies the measure as unconstitutional.

“It is inadmissible that an action like this proceeds against indigenous bodies and territories with such violence, as has been reported. The Guarani-Kaiowá are there fighting for the right that is guaranteed to them by law and they know that they can count on the support and protection of both the MPI and Funai, which was prevented from accompanying the action. Therefore, I await an urgent return from Governor Eduardo, certain that he does not agree with this and will not be colluding with the disastrous outcome of this action”declared the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, according to her advisor.

The report sought advice from the PMMS (Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul) to ask for clarification on the operation and the arrest of the indigenous people, but did not hear back until the publication of the text. The space remains open.

With information from Brazil Agency.