Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/28/2024 – 17:40

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, remains hospitalized at the Heart Institute of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (InCor), in São Paulo, where she has been undergoing a series of tests since Friday, 26. The minister She felt ill on the night of Thursday the 25th, with changes in blood pressure, she was treated in Brasília and went to São Paulo for tests and cardiological evaluation.

The medical bulletin released this Sunday by InCor says that the minister “remains stable under observation to continue clinical monitoring and exams”. “The results so far are within normal limits.”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke yesterday on X (formerly Twitter) stating that he had called to find out about the minister's health status. “She is being well supported by the health team. I wish you well and that you return 100% to continue working for more rights for Brazilian indigenous peoples”, wrote the president.