Minister of Indigenous Peoples said that the clothes worn by the singer exalt the work of indigenous artisans

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, praised the look worn by singer Anitta at the carnival in Olinda and Recife, both in Pernambuco. The artist wore clothes made by indigenous artisans of the Guajajara ethnic group from Aldeia Lagoa Quieta, in the territory of Arariboia, in Maranhão. The place is the same as the minister’s origin.

“A way of valuing the work of artisans, indigenous artists. It’s fashion, it’s art, it’s culture and that’s what we need”said Guajajara.

Watch (1min37s):

The singer’s look paid homage to Cabocla Jurema, a spiritual entity worshiped in Umbanda. Anitta used social networks to thank the indigenous women who produced the pieces manually.

“Come and see the work of these warriors from Brazil”, published the artist on Twitter.