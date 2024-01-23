Conflict with farmers led to the death of shaman Nega Pataxó and left 3 injured; minister prepares territorial protection plan

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara (PSOL), has been, since Monday (22.jan.2024), in the south of Bahia, where Maria de Fátima Muniz, shaman of the Pataxó Hã Hã Hãe people was murdered on Sunday (21.jan). She was at the wake and visited chief Nailton Muniz, Maria's brother. He is hospitalized and recovering from surgery after being shot in the abdomen.

The shaman and the chief were victims of a clash between indigenous people and farmers in an area close to the Caramuru-Catarina Paraguassu Indigenous Land, which covers the cities of Pau Brasil, Camacan and Itaju do Colônia.

The minister heads an interministerial delegation that also includes the presence of the president of the Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples)Joenia Wapichama, and representatives of the Ministries of Justice, Agrarian Development, Human Rights and Health.

During the visit, Guajajara stated that the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI) will develop a territorial protection plan for the 12 indigenous territories in the south and southwest of Bahia together with the communities.

“We will continue to monitor the case and demand accountability from criminals. And we will also continue our work in defense of indigenous territories. Respect for the land is the only way out for peace and a Brazil of rights”, declared the minister on X.

According to the Ministry, on Sunday (21 January), around 200 ruralists, organized through a WhatsApp group, mobilized to regain possession of a farm occupied by the Pataxó Hã Hã Hãe “without a court decision and by their own violent means”.

In addition to the death of shaman Maria de Fátima Muniz, known as Nega Pataxó, and the hospitalization of chief Nailton Muniz, another woman had her arm broken. A farmer was also injured with an arrow in the arm, but is stable. 2 men were arrested, including the person responsible for the shots that killed the indigenous woman.

In a statement, the MPI stated that the PM-BA (Military Police of Bahia) witnessed the shooting of the indigenous people, who were not carrying firearms. In the text, there are reports that the PM had given “consent” to the attacks and that police officers had failed to help the victims, in addition to providing support to farmers. Here's the complete (PDF – 3 MB).

In a video, a man who records the mobilization of farmers and states that the PM and Cipe (Companhia Independente de Policiamento Especializado Caatinga) would be participating in the action to remove the indigenous people from a farm. “We mobilized all the farmers in the region together with the police to destabilize this gang of 'Indians''”.

The Farmers and Pistoleiros are part of an organization called “Invasão Zero” whose motto is “In Bahia, property invasions are not created” referring to the struggle of indigenous peoples to retake their ancestral territory. ABSURD!!! pic.twitter.com/1najgWngGl — Fabrício Titiah 🏹 (@fabriciotitiah) January 22, 2024

Wanted by Power360 to comment on the accusations, PM-BA did not respond to this digital newspaper until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

“ZERO INVASION” GROUP

According to the director of Mediation and Conciliation of Agrarian Conflicts at MDA (Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture), Claudia Dadico, the ministry's ombudsman has received complaints about the actions of the same group coordinated by ruralists involved in the attack on Sunday (21 January) in other states in Brazil.

O MPI attributed the attack to a group of farmers calling themselves “Zero Invasion”. The group, which would have originated in Bahia, moves on social media and is also organized in Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Goiás, Maranhão, Tocantins and Brasília.

The movement was contacted by Power360, but did not receive a response from the group until the closing of this text. The space remains open.

A Faeb (Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Bahia), the body that represents producers and rural unions in the State, issued a note on the case on Monday (22 January) stating that it regrets “deeply the serious events that occurred”.

The organization reiterated its desire to combat land invasions and said it was constantly alert to the Constituted Powers about the “imminent danger of conflict” in the field.

See images about the case: