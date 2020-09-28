new Delhi: The Congress, terming the agricultural reform laws brought by the Modi government as anti-farmer, will make laws in its states to neutralize it. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has instructed the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states about this. Despite the approval of the President, many farmers’ organizations including Congress are protesting against these laws. The Captain Government of Punjab is also preparing to challenge these laws in the Supreme Court.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has advised her Chief Ministers to explore the possibility of legislating in their states under Article 254 (2) of the constitution, which allows the State Legislative Assembly to enact laws that infringe upon the authority of the states. To make the central government’s anti-agricultural central laws nullified. Party General Secretary KC Venugopal has given this information by issuing a statement.

Venugopal said, “In this way, the Congress-ruled states will find a way to avoid all three anti-farmer laws, including abolition of the minimum support price and destroying the mandis.” Venugopal further said that farmers will get relief from the gross injustice done by the Modi government and BJP in this way.

However, the experts of the constitution say that the possibility of stopping the central government with this step is very limited. Experts said that even if Congress state governments pass a bill under Article 254 (2), they cannot take the shape of the law without the signature of the governor. In cases where there is a conflict with the law made by the Central Government, the Governor consults the President. Therefore, this move of Congress governments will not make a difference legally but the party can definitely get political benefits.

Let me tell you that the Captain Government of Congress-ruled Punjab is also taking legal opinion to challenge these agricultural laws in the Supreme Court. At the same time, a Congress MP from Kerala has approached the Supreme Court against these laws.

Apart from the legal battle, the Congress is protesting against these laws on the road. On the occasion of Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, the Congress demonstrated across the country on Monday and handed over the memorandum to the President to the President. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh himself also sat on a dharna in Bhagat Singh’s village for some time. Youth Congress workers demonstrated at the India Gate by setting a tractor on fire. The Congress will also protest on 2 and 10 October. With this, the party has also announced the signing of 2 crore farmers.

Let us tell you that despite tremendous opposition from the opposition including Congress in the Parliament session, three bills related to agriculture were brought by the Modi government. The opposition had appealed to the President not to sign these bills. The government argues that this law will increase the income of farmers by freeing them from the market of mandi and aadhati, while the opposition alleges that the government is trapping farmers in the clutches of big capitalists. In the midst of all this, farmers are protesting about the possibility of ending the minimum support price, while the Prime Minister has dismissed these fears.

