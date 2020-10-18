new Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday asked the leaders of the party to fight for public issues. Also, he mentioned that democracy is going through the most difficult time. Sonia Gandhi made this appeal to the leaders of the All India Congress Committee under her chairmanship and the party leaders in a meeting of the state in-charge.

Giving information about the meeting by tweeting, the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Soniaji has appealed everyone to fight for people’s issues and improve their condition, because our democracy is going through the most difficult phase.” Passing.”

This meeting matters a lot because it happened before the Bihar Assembly elections. Also, in Madhya Pradesh, it has preceded by-elections in various states including 28 assembly seats (but by-elections).

The issue of Congress passing new agricultural laws by the Center, the alleged gang rape and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and the issues related to the state of the economy in the country are loud. Is picking The party is also organizing a nationwide protest against the new agricultural laws.

