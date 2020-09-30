Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the BJP over the incident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and said that she and her party stand with the victim family demanding justice. He said in a video message that the country will speak out against injustice and BJP will not be allowed to break the country.

Sonia said, “Today, crores of people are sad and angry. What happened to the innocent girl of Hathras is a stigma on our society. I want to ask if it is a crime to be a girl, is it a crime to be a poor girl? What was the Uttar Pradesh government doing? “He said,” The family’s call for justice was not heard for weeks. The whole case was tried to suppress. Timely treatment was not given.

The girl was burned to death by the police force, like orphans. What kind of justice is this? What kind of government is this? Do you think you will do anything and the country will keep watching? no at all! The country will speak out against injustice. I stand by Congress demanding justice for Hathras victim family: Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/aN2XmaRhvd – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 30, 2020

The Congress president alleged, “I want to say that Hathras has not died Nirbhaya, but has been killed. This has been done by a ruthless government, its administration and the government’s neglect. “He said,” After death his body was not handed over to the family. A mother was not allowed to leave her daughter for the last time. This is a grave sin. The body of the girl has been burnt by force. Even after death one has dignity. Our Hinduism also says this.

Sonia said what kind of government is this, what is this justice? You think you will do anything and the country will keep watching. off course not. The country will speak against your injustice. He said, “I stand by the Congress on behalf of the victim family of Hathras seeking justice. India is everybody’s country. Everyone has the right to live a life of dignity here. The Constitution has given us this right. We will not allow BJP to break the Constitution and the country.