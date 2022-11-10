Norway’s royal family is at the center of controversy this week after of the resignation of Princess Marta Luisa to continue with their monarchical commitments. The eldest daughter of the current kings of the country, Harald and Sonia, will keep the title (in fact, because her father has wanted it that way), but there will be no events related to the crown on her agenda. One day after the statement published by the royal family, it was Queen Sonia who spoke for the first time about her daughter’s decision, closely linked to two aspects: her future wedding with her boyfriend, the American shaman Durek Verrett, and the fact that Marta Luisa, 51, wants to continue making certain professional commitments with commercial objectives that would clash squarely with the neutrality of the royal family.

In a joint press conference with King Harald, the monarch’s wife has not hesitated to point out the Americans and their opinion on royalty: “They do not understand the meaning of what a kingdom is. They do not do it. She thought [el chamán Verrett] that he could do whatever he wanted without compromising us at all.” has picked up the magazine Hello! Although he has criticized the attitudes of Verrett, a guru attended by some celebrities such as actresses Gwyneth Paltrow or Nina Dobrev, since he is part of the life of Princess Marta Luisa, he has also wanted to defend him: “He is a great guy and he is very funny to be with him”.

More information

Marta Luisa’s decision is in line with the desire to more clearly differentiate her life as part of the royal family from the one she wants show on social media, where it focuses on its most commercial and advertising side. “It best suits everyone’s interests. I have the feeling that the family is now more united and in a new and pleasant way”, said Queen Sonia, who turned 85 last July. It is a decision that, as they say, has been agreed by both parties to reach the same point: to seek the best for the Norwegian crown.

King Harald has also been a participant in the conversation and has lamented that his daughter “no longer represents the royal house.” In addition, he has also talked about why she maintains her title if she is not going to perform the functions that correspond to her as such: “She is our daughter and she will continue to be. So she is Princess Marta Luisa. But I feel sorry for her because she was so good at her role.”

Kings Harald and Sonia of Norway, at their joint press conference after their daughter Marta Luisa’s decision to abandon royal duties, on November 8 in Oslo, Norway. Terje Pedersen (AP)

In 2019, the year in which her relationship with the shaman began, Princess Marta Luisa decided to divide her image between what corresponded to the royal family and what she wanted to promote. She created a new profile, unrelated to her official one, in which she shows her less public life: family time, images with her daughters… and in which, of course, there is space for campaigns advertising. An image that collides with that of the royal family and that could pose problems for both her father, the king, and her brother, Haakon, the heir to the throne.

This could be the main reason that has led the princess to make this decision. But for years the possible resignation has been on the table, both by Marta Luisa herself, who has brought it up in some interviews, and by public opinion and even by her brother and heir to the throne, Prince Haakon, 49, since she began her relationship with Verrett. Since then, the controversies in which he has been involved have directly affected the royal family, due to his more than evident link with the princess. In 2019, he stated that he had lived in Ancient Egypt and that, therefore, he had been a king in another life: “I have memories of us in Egypt in which she was my queen and I, a pharaoh,” he explained in an interview with Magazine People.

As a shaman, Verrett has always defended alternative medicine, refusing to be hospitalized for coronavirus and stating that he recovered thanks to the help of spirits and a medallion; on another occasion, he explained that he himself could cure leukemia. In fact, in the statement released by the royal house it was made clear that they were, of course, in favor of traditional medicine validated by science; however, although the princess and the shaman explained that they too, they clearly left the door open to alternative treatments.

After all these controversies and being accused as the cause of the resignation of his royal obligations, Verrett has apologized to the princess: “If his life has become difficult due to some things I have done, it was never my intention” .