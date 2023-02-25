Without any shadow of a doubt, Sonia Bruganelli is one of the most loved and talked about television personalities in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of the episode of Big Brother VIP aired on February 23, 2023, the famous commentator wore a super luxurious look. Let’s find out together how much it costs.

Over the past few hours, thepundit of the Big Brother VIP has returned to occupy the center of the gossip and this time it was i who made her the protagonist of a gossip look flaunts in the 36th episode of the well-known reality show.

Those who follow her know very well that Sonia Bruganelli usually flaunts luxury clothes and accessories. While during the last episode she had opted for a red dress belonging to the fashion house Valentinethis time the wife of Paolo Bonolis has chosen a original sheath.

This is a designer dress Alexander McQueen which is characterized by a press Mushroom Spores black, red and white and the whole is redeemed by details with zip at the hem. The latter make it even more special.

However, between the two leaders we can notice one price difference. In fact, that of Valentino has a cost equal to 2,400 euros while for Alexander McQueen’s sheath dress, Bruganelli paid out well 2,590 euros.

Sonia Bruganelli: the role of commentator on Big Brother Vip

In the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIPSonia Bruganelli covers the role of commentator for the second time. While last year, she was joined by Adriana Volpe, this year to keep her company there is Orietta Berti with whom he seems to have established a good friendship. Although she is criticized by most viewers, Paolo Bonolis’s wife is frank and sincere in judging the attitudes of the gieffins inside the most spied on house in Italy.