Although they are no longer a couple, Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis continue to live a relationship made of affection and mutual respect

Sonia Bruganelli never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours the name of the former commentator of the Big Brother VIP is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The businesswoman dedicated words to her ex-husband Paolo Bonolis that surprised everyone.

Even though they have made the decision to put an end to their marriage, the relationship they live in remains Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis it is made of affection and mutual respect, as demonstrated by the dedication that the former commentator of Big Brother VIP she wrote for her ex-husband. These were her words about it:

I still think you’re the best.

Sonia Bruganelli wrote this dedication to Paolo Bonolis in a reel that shows the host holding a speech with Fabio Fazio about technology.

Sonia Bruganelli and the words about Paolo Bonolis: “Here’s what he taught me”

In a recent interview given to the newspaper ‘Vanity Fair’, Sonia Bruganelli spoke at length about her relationship with Paolo Bonolis. The former commentator of the Big Brother VIP she spoke this way about her ex-husband:

He taught me freedom. I was young and came from a family where there was a sense of emotional ownership. I was very jealous. He taught me not to be. He taught me freedom and the importance of telling the truth and being sincere.

Paolo Bonolis instead commented on the separation by Sonia Bruganelli with these words: