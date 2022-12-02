We are getting closer and closer to the Christmas holidays and even the famous people are grappling with the preparations. Many are already preparing theChristmas tree and they are decorating the house with themed festoons and then posting everyone on social media.

As made by Sonia Bruganelli who shared some shots with her followers while she was intent on preparing the tree. In particular, she has brought to the attention of her fans a curious decoration in the shape of credit card to hang. Sonia, who loves to joke with her fans, said: “It fully represents me!“.

In the past she has already been much criticized for her way of flaunting wealth between luxury accessories and private jet flights. Of course, needless to say, this decoration joke has also attracted numerous criticisms from those who do not appreciate the fact that she appears to be very rich.

Some time ago, responding to those who criticized her for this attitude, she replied: “The money I spend is mine, it’s also true that I’m lucky enough to be able to bypass the expenses that everyone has, rent expenses, rather than electricity, gas, because I’m lucky to have a person next to me who from this point of sight it gives me serenity, I can afford the expenses that perhaps living alone I would do anyway, but with a different attention”.

In fact, next to it is a sacred monster of Italian television such as Paul Bonolis who over time has nevertheless accumulated a huge fortune thanks to his work in television and which does not make him want for anything.

One of the secrets of their marriage is that they sleep apart. They often confessed it. “Sleeping in separate rooms is a sign of civilization! However we now go further: I’m arranging my new home, where I will move alone with Adele. Silvia stays with him. We’re still together, sure! But in different buildings, communicating by a double door on the terrace. It’s the secret to staying together for life.” Sonia said.