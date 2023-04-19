Sonia Bruganelli, the rumors of separation still denied: the new project with Paolo Bonolis

Sonia Bruganelli once again denies the rumors of a separation and publishes a photo on social media that shows her together with Paolo Bonolis. The pair, believed to be close to breaking up last week, are working together on a new edition of Hello Darwin.

“And finally… habemus Mother Nature”, wrote the television producer on her Instagram profile, posting a photo that shows her alongside her husband. “Hi Darwin is coming,” she added, hinting that she has been chosen as the model for the ninth edition of the popular TV show.

Among the various users, they have unbalanced themselves on the future of the couple, after the rumors denied by those directly involved. “The fact that they work together doesn’t mean anything… maybe they are just collaborating and have remained good friends,” wrote one follower.

In a video published in recent days, the couple had responded directly to Dagospia, who had given the news of the imminent separation. “We are in trouble”, Paolo Bonolis began in the video. “What are we doing? Do we separate so as not to deny this very important information site that guides everyday life with its fundamental news of our daily life, or do we separate and send the site out of business?”