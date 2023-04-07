Without any shadow of a doubt, Sonia Bruganelli is one of the most loved and followed television personalities in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of an interview, Paolo Bonolis’s wife talked about herself after her experience as a columnist in the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Sonia Bruganelli participated as pundit in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP for seven months alongside Orietta Berti. A few days ago, the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini has come to an end and now it’s time for Sonia to enjoy a few days of vacation.

Before embarking on a new journey, Paolo Bonolis’s wife let herself go to some confessions during an interview. In detail, she revealed that she received one job offer directly from her husband:

Paolo Bonolis asked me to do something with him. Yes, but I won’t be Mother Nature in the next Hi Darwin, don’t worry.

Subsequently, the topic turned to relationship which he had with Julia Salemi during the course of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini:

The shoes? Maybe he’d take some of mine: I’m packing my bags and I don’t know where to put them anymore (laughs, ed). Anyway no. At first I wanted to emphasize her roles because I wanted her to understand that I had a character of hers, and as I respected her in her role I wanted her to respect me. She’s smart and she knew it right away. I have no envy towards younger and smarter girls like Salemi.

Finally, when Sonia was asked if she says she regrets something, hers answer she didn’t wait. These were hers words: