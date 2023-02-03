Without any shadow of a doubt, Sonia Bruganelli is one of the most loved and talked about television personalities in the world of Italian television. During an interview, the columnist of the Big Brother VIP she returned to talk about her daughter Silvia’s illness. Here’s what her health is like today.

Ups and downs in the married life of Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis. Often, the columnist of the Big Brother VIP spoke of the disease of his daughter. In fact, as soon as I was born, Sylvia he suffered from severe heart disease as a result of which he underwent a delicate operation. After just seven days of life, the baby’s motor skills were impaired.

On the occasion of ainterviewBruganelli has returned to speak on the matter by revealing what the health conditions from Silvia:

It wasn’t easy, because in addition to suffering and concern there was also the morbid attention of the media towards us. Luckily time helps, and it hasn’t turned out to be the drama it seemed at first. Now Silvia is fine, she works in my agency.

Born in 2003, the daughter of Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli has 20 years. He currently works in the SDL extensionthe family agency that deals with the casting of various programs such as Hi Darwin And Next Another which have brought much success to Paul Bonolis.

The extended family of Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli

There family di Paolo Bonolis and Bruganelli is made up of two other members: i children David and Adele. However, the conductor is also the parent of Stefano and Martina, born from a previous relationship. The columnist of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini declared on the matter: