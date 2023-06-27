Sonia Bruganelli’s press office reveals the truth about her presence at the new edition of GFVip

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Sonia Bruganelli definitively says goodbye to his role as a columnist at the Big Brother VIP. This time it was his press office who revealed the truth. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Sonia Bruganelli is one of celebrities most talked about on Italian television. Although there are still three months left for the debut of the new edition of the Big Brother VIPis already taking shape cast of competitors and commentators.

Too bad that, in the next edition of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini, Sonia Bruganelli and Orietta Berti will not be present as columnists in the studio. To spread the news it was “TV blog”:

There is talk of a total change of commentators. The production of the program decided some time ago that Bruganelli will no longer be there, and therefore after two editions she will no longer be part of the cast of this variety produced in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy.

It’s not all. Even “Pipol TV” had made a intervention on the matter, emphasizing how Paolo Bonolis’ ex-wife had declared that she wanted to give space to young:

At the end of this edition of the Gfvip, won by Nikita and shrouded in controversy, the columnist had declared ‘way for young people’ in the press and on social media. Specifically by mentioning the names of Soleil Stasi and Giulia Salemi. Just towards the latter, Bruganelli had wished her the greatest of luck, wishing her to take her place, a chair that the young Giulia rightly dreams of.

However, the he confirms of his absence on the next edition of the reality show was disclosed by his Press office. These were the words reported in the press release: