Sonia Bruganelli participates in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP as a commentator. Over the last period, the woman has decided to definitively say goodbye to her role in the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. The reason? Let’s find out together!

Sonia Bruganelli displaces all of hers fan. Over the last few hours the columnist of Big Brother VIP has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time, to make her the protagonist of a gossip there have been some statements released by herself regarding her television career.

In detail, Paolo Bonolis’s wife would be ready to definitively abandon hers role within the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. Although she is much loved by all the Italian public, the woman would have others projects to devote yourself to.

to give itannouncement was herself on the occasion of ainterview. These were hers words:

I’m going to Trieste to visit my son Davide, who plays for Triestina. I dedicate the weekend to my boys, sometimes I go for an aperitif with my friends. I use the dead times to ‘breathe’ or go shopping, like everyone else, on Saturday or Sunday morning. Or, like last Sunday, I’m going to visit dad who’s gone.

The famous television face was present in the study of Big Brother VIP as a columnist for ben two editions. The woman said she was convinced to abandon the program, despite thefriendship which binds her to Alfonso Signorini and her colleague Orietta Berti. It is a decision matured over time to leave space to young talents such as Soleil Sorge or Giulia Salemi.