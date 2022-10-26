The black boots worn by the columnist on the occasion of the last episode of the Gf Vip were much appreciated by the public. But do you know how much they cost?

A new episode of the Big Brother Vip, the eleventh of this edition as always conducted by Alfonso Signorini. In the studio as a columnist he was present as usual, Sonia Bruganelli.

There is always a lot of curiosity for the looks chosen on the occasion of the episode by the wife of Paolo Bonolis. In this period Sonia seems to prefer total black a lot and on Monday she too opted for this solution by choosing a simple look, but at the same time bold and sensual.

Source: web

Sonia sported a sheath dress slightly draped on the sides, shoulder bag, signed Norma Kamali and the cost of 279 euros. But it was the boots that made the look more aggressive.

It was an ankle boot model with the iconic metal stiletto heel and a series of leather buckles that wrap the shoe signed by Casadei. The cost is not really affordable for everyone since in the stores they are at 1,100 euros even if payment is accepted in 3 convenient installments without interest.

The look was then completed with gods micro fishnet tights and her hair gathered to highlight her face and especially her blue eyes. The makeup is very light, not excessive.

Back to the boots, Casadei is one of Sonia’s favorite brands who on several occasions chooses to show off shoes created by the famous boutique.

In the meantime, the one who lashed out at the columnist was the former competitor Sara Manfuso who in the house has undergone several provocations by Sonia.

“He doesn’t realize where he works, he goes in the opposite direction to that of the conductor, it seemed that his favorite sport was to attack me. The offenses he made me on social media? I couldn’t defend myself, or you are a columnist in the studio, and when you go out you don’t do mud campaigns against me. When I was in the house she was also tweeting against my husband, he told me I only judge what I see in the house, liar! ” – His words.