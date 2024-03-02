Sonia Bruganelli robbed in Rome: “They ripped the Rolex off my wrist”. The intervention of her ex-husband Bonolis

Sonia Bruganelli was robbed yesterday in Rome. The producer, who did not say anything about the incident on her social networks, was followed in Rome and attacked near her house, while she was in her car in Via della Farnesina. The criminals managed to remove the precious Rolex watch she was wearing from her wrist and then disappeared into the traffic of the capital. The dynamics is similar to that used for other similar thefts: the victim is first identified, then followed and finally robbed at the right time.

Bruganelli was stopped in traffic with her hand out the window when two strangers, aboard a scooter, approached in a suspicious manner and in an instant took her jewel away. Sonia immediately called 112 and then her ex-husband who joined her and then accompanied her to the barracks to file a complaint. “I was very scared but luckily they didn't hurt me”: she declared immediately after the theft.