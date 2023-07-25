Over the past few hours, Sonia Bruganelli she became the protagonist of an unexpected gesture due to which she ended up at the center of gossip. In detail, the woman wanted to break the silence regarding the numerous rumors about her alleged rapprochement with Paolo Bonolis. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On the occasion of summer holidays, Sonia Bruganelli has decided to travel outside of Italy. The former columnist of the Big Brother VIP she allowed herself a few days of relaxation together with all her family. On the other hand, thelast period it wasn’t a good one for the well-known TV personality.

Indeed, a few months ago, announced the definitive separation with Paolo Bonolis. However, the rumors about alleged flirting or even about a rapprochement with her ex-husband. In light of this, the woman decided to break the silence through a photo of her published on her Instagram profile which portrays her at the sea together with the conductor. Alongside the caption, she wrote:

My new boyfriend.

Sonia Bruganelli: the separation with Paolo Bonolis

Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis announced their separation through ainterview released at the “Vanity Fair”. The former commentator on the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini had declared:

I could no longer enthusiastically live some of the things that are part of a relationship. Since my father died, I have projected the bond I had with him onto Paolo, who has thus become a friend, a confidant.

Paolo Bonolis had also made a intervention on the issue by adding: