Sonia Bruganelli returned from vacation a Dubai with all his family he resumed the position of commentator at Big Brother Vip. Shortly before the episode it went live on Instagram with the profile of the SDL tv, his production company, shooting at zero on several competitors present in the Cinecittà house.

The live was followed by Fanpage who reported the sentences said by the wife of Paolo Bonolis which certainly confirms herself as one who is not easily intimidated. First he criticized Alessandro Basciano: “It has the only possibility of visibility that of making a story, otherwise it did not arrive in there. But Sophie has no intention of making a story “ – he said.

Then he talked about Nathaly Caldonazzo admitting not to have a great sympathy towards him: “With that walk of hers that seems to be only her, my idea of ​​Nathaly depends on something that happened that maybe I will tell live“. And also on Delia Duran that in the next episode will make her entrance into the house, Sonia had her say: “Then you object to me always telling the truth in advance, but then I understood in a few seconds that Delia’s intent was to enter the house.“. And in fact it is succeeding.

And finally vitriolic words for Miriana Trevisan and the liaison with Biagio D’Anelli born in the house. “I don’t think he has any intention of making an affair with Biagio D’Anelli”- however, Sonia immediately clarified.

In short, these are the truths of Sonia who believes little especially in loves that are born at home. According to her, they are all the result of strategies to create audience and stay within the walls of Cinecittà as long as possible.