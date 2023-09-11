Sonia Bruganelli returns to talk about the end of her relationship with Paolo Bonolis. Guest of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 10 September, the former Gf commentator updated the fans on their situation after the announcement of the separation: “I don’t have a new partner and he doesn’t have a new partner, it seems natural to me that continue to share time together especially when our children are with us.”

Bonolis’ ex-wife explained that they decided to make the separation official to protect their children “in case they happen to see us in the company of one person or another”. Silvia Toffanin asks her if there are lawyers involved: “I would prefer not to talk about this, in any case we are separating, yes. If I go to the lawyer or not to the lawyer, if we have community property or separation of property, these are not things I like to let people know. It’s not important. Today it is important that we respect each other and tell each other where we are at. Especially for our children.”

However, Bruganelli has very sweet words for Bonolis, so much so that he does not rule out a flashback in the future: “It’s difficult to find someone like that. He is truly a modern man. A free person who taught me freedom. In these months I have always had him here… whatever I chose and him too, I turned around and he was here, next to me. How do you separate from a soul? You can separate from a body, but you can never separate from a soul. What if we fall in love again? Who knows, there are no obstacles for it to happen again. At the moment we are studying again while separated.”