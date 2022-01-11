Sonia Bruganelli is one of the two opinion leaders chosen by Alfonso Signorini to comment on the events of the house of Big Brother Vip next to Adriana Volpe. The wife of Paolo Bonolis she returned to the studio after being absent due to a vacation in Dubai with the whole family. She was hired to replace her Laura Freddi.

Rumors also spoke of a rivalry between the two but Laura herself wanted to clarify everything a very true. “Despite the rumors that have been circulating between me and Sonia, there is no rivalry. Indeed, despite having shared an important affection on his part, there was great solidarity, so much so that sometimes we even joke together. on Bonolis. We met when she was pregnant with her third child then once we met in her studio and our complicity was born from there “ – he said.

Meanwhile, those who know Sonia know how much you love luxury fashion and certainly don’t give up on her participation in the GF. In particular the elegant shoes they are a truly essential accessory for her. Since September she has been showing off all original designer stiletto heel models Casadei. His is a true passion for shoes, so much so that he has dedicated an entire wardrobe to him in his home. During the live shows at a certain point he feels the need to take them off. The reason she explained herself on social media.

“The blades are crazy but 4 hours would wear me out even if I wore Nikes” – he said in response to a fan.

But how much do the shoes worn by Sonia Bruganelli cost? As mentioned, they are Casadei signed. She sports a different model for each episode. The price varies slightly, ranging from 575 euros for the sparkling Silver Blade to 625 euros for black pumps.