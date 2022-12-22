Here are the beginnings of her professional career and what Paolo Bonolis’ wife graduated in.

Sonia Bruganelli in the last two years we have been seeing her very often on television because she is a commentator on the Big Brother VIP. The wife of Paul Bonolis she is very appreciated by the public for her sharpness, for saying things openly without problems.

For this reason, she also boasts about 800,000 followers on social networks who also follow her in her daily deeds. Sonia is in fact very active especially on Instagram where she publishes shots daily. The career of Sonia it actually started many years ago.

Source: Endemol

Born in Rome in 1974, from a very young age she exploited her beauty by working as a model before moving on to photo novels. At the beginning of the 90s she also worked as an image girl in some discos. Alongside her work she continued with her studies graduating successfully in Communication Sciences. A degree that he then used to change his life.

It was in 1997 that he met Paolo Bonolis on the occasion of the broadcast Pull and Spring conducted by Paolo and Luca Laurenti. She strikes love and from that marriage which took place in 2002 3 children have arrived: Sylviawhich came into the world in 2003, Davidborn in 2004 and finally Adelethe latest arrival, in 2009.

From the moment he meets Bonolis, his life also changes for Sonia. She decides to stop being a model and image girl and becomes an entrepreneur by creating a clothing brand called Adele Virgy. In 2005 he then became part of the world of communication with the foundation of SDL 2005 who takes care of casting for some successful broadcasts, among other things, conducted by her husband Paolo as Hi Darwin and Next another.

SDL has also recently evolved with the creation of SDL TV which offers content relating to the broadcasts of Paul Bonolis and hosts the broadcast Sonia’s books where the interested party interviews some writers who have published non-fiction or fiction books.