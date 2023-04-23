The columnist of Big Brother Vip spoke to Verissimo together with his daughter Adele and surprisingly Paolo Bonolis also appeared

Sonia Bruganelli denies the break with Paolo Bonolis: “They are just fake news”. Interviewed by Silvia Toffanin a very truethe columnist of the Big Brother VIPintervened with her daughter Adele and tried to refute, once again, the rumors of her alleged separation from her husband.

the separation with Bonolis has been denied — Last week the site Dagospy had launched the news of a separation of the couple formed by Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis claiming that the former would have made the break official during an interview with very true. Within a few hours, the couple had denied everything with a nice video posted on social networks. But the rumors did not subside. When the following Friday the name of Sonia Bruganelli did not appear among the guests of Verissimo, it seemed like a sort of tactical retreat since the news had already spread. Actually the first thing Sonia wanted to reiterate in connection with Silva Toffanin in the episode of Very true on Sunday 23 April, was that the interview was scheduled for this very Sunday and that it had never been postponed. “Everything was planned like this” confirmed by Silvia Toffanin. See also Lionel Messi, a proud father: the surprise decoration that his son Mateo asked for

come back bye darwin — In connection with Verissimo, Sonia Bruganelli said that she is working on the new edition of Hi Darwin: “I went back to work after being at the beach. After Big Brother I took a week off and now I’m going back to the work I know and have always done behind the scenes”. The businesswoman explained how after years of being at a standstill it was not easy to get the Ciao Darwin machine back on track, a program born in 1997 and which will return soon, perhaps already in the autumn. “We have found Mother Nature, there will also be Father Nature.”

only fantasy TV the breakup bruganelli-bonolis — Sonia Bruganelli a very true she admitted her amazement when the news of the separation from Paolo Bonolis emerged: “I asked myself why, we’ve been together for 26 years, we also work together, we are a strong couple from the point of view of souls, of the will to defend the family and the boys. So the first thing was just to show that we didn’t know anything.” Silvia Toffanin defines this news that suddenly appeared as “Fanta TV” and Sonia reiterated how they love each other with Paolo and “we don’t need to communicate anything. The gossip perhaps arose because for two years I’ve been saying that I’m going to live alone and still home it’s hardly ready”. She also ticks Paul Bonolis surprisingly: “I don’t have to add anything” is his comment. “Then you say that one leaves him” joked Sonia Bruganelli. See also Live sports programming for this Sunday, March 27

sonia’s family life — Together with Silvia Toffanin he spoke about daughter Sylvia born with a heart problem: “I was scared” she confessed. The girl is now 20 years old and she “at the moment she is in Maria De Filippi’s studios at Amici, she is fine, she is a happy girl. She does everything she can do within the limits of her independence”. During the interview she joined her Adele, the youngest daughter who said she is studying acting: “This whole world fascinates me and intrigues me a lot”. To close the interview you thought about the irony of Bonolis: “I’ll recover the goods or we won’t finish here anymore”. Case closed permanently?