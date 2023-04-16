In these days Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis are the most talked about characters from the pages of the main gossip magazines. A few days ago, in fact, the newspaper ‘Dagospia’ made public the news according to which the love between the conductor and the columnist of the Big Brother VIP would have come to an end.

Following the insistence of the rumors, those directly involved showed themselves together in a video in which they denied the news about them. But that’s not all. In the last few hours the newspaper directed by Robert D’Agostino shared another gossip about Sonia Bruganelli. In detail, according to ‘Dagospia’, the wife of Paul Bonolis would have declined the invitation of very true to avoid separation from her husband.

This is what was revealed by Joseph Candelajournalist of ‘Dagospia’, on his Twitter account:

But what a surprise: after the dago-revelations on the end of the marriage with Paolo Bonolis, Sonia Bruganelli deserts very true. In the press release introducing the guests of today’s and tomorrow’s episodes, there is no trace of the wife of “Banalis” who should have gone to record the show on Thursday with her daughter Adele. Will the interview just be postponed or is it skipped? And why? Maybe she didn’t know how to climb straws after the gag-ata video of “denial” with her husband?

To the tweet in question, Sonia Bruganelli he then replied with these words:

Sereni, my hosted with Adele a very true it was scheduled for next week, and I’ll be there.

But that’s not all. The question and answer between the wife of Paolo Bonolis and the journalist Giuseppe Candela then continued with a comparison made by the journalist who did not go unnoticed:

Sonia, come on. We know but you remember if the Totti/Blasi scheme is needed: videos with insults to journalists, shit on TV against the press, love and loyalty. Then in a few months Ansa or Adn. But only if needed eh because this great love must resist! We are all rooting for you.

At this point the person concerned replied to the provocation of the reporter like this: