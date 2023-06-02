The case of Giulia Tramontano has left all of Italy in total despair. There are many who in these hours have commented on the terrible act of Alessandro Impegnatiello, boyfriend of the 29-year-old pregnant in the seventh month. Also Sonia Bruganelli he wanted to have his say by expressing his thoughts on social media. Let’s find out together what his words were.

As already anticipated, the murder of Julia Tramontano left everyone speechless. We recall that the 29-year-old, seven months pregnant, was killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impegnatiello who confessed everything to the authorities. Over the last few hours Sonia Bruganelli has decided to reflect on what happened, expressing her thoughts on social media.

With these words begins the speech of the wife of Paul Bonolis regarding the sad story of Giulia Tramontano:

Giulia could be my daughter but she could also be my son’s girlfriend. Let’s teach our sons respect for life but let’s also teach them the courage to admit to themselves and to others that they are unable to handle feelings and responsibilities. Running away and annihilating the ‘problem’ is the easiest choice only for the cowardly and cowardly.

And, continuing, Sonia Bruganelli He then continued his speech with these words:

We stop defending our children regardless of when they are students. They’re always right, there’s always an excuse, it’s never their fault, because to blame them would be to admit to ourselves that we’re not doing a good job as parents.

Finally, concluding, the producer concluded: