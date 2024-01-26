Sonia Bruganelli presents her new boyfriend on social media leaving fans surprised: Here's who the charming Beppe is

There are many possible flirtations that have been linked to the name of Sonia Bruganelli after the end of her marriage to Paolo Bonolis. In fact, in recent months the famous businesswoman had announced together with her husband the end of her long love story, a decision taken by mutual agreement while remaining on good terms thanks to the great affection that binds them.

In the last few hours, once again it is Sonia herself who surprises all her fans by presenting the her new boyfriend. The latter has always proven to be particularly reserved regarding her private sphere but this time, she wanted to surprise all the people who follow her.

In fact, to a great surprise, it is Bruganelli herself who presents her great love Beppe on her social profile. Here's who she is and her unexpected words.

Sonia Bruganelli comes out into the open: “Here's Beppe, my new boyfriend”

Forever Sonia Bruganelli he kept his private life away from the cameras and gossip but this time his new love went around the web. We are talking about her Beppe with big eyes and an immense heart but everything is not what it seems.

The new love of the well-known businesswoman is none other than a beautiful rough-haired dachshund called Beppe. It is Sonia herself who introduces him to all the fans as her new boyfriend who states: “Beppe is in da house. Welcome to Beppe's house my new young boyfriend”.

Continuing he explains: “He arrived recently and has already shown that he has a good temper… he doesn't want to know about keeping his collar on. They told me to put it on him straight away so he would get used to it but, for the moment, I don't see him convinced”.

A presentation that left all her fans speechless but above all made all the users who continually read gossip about her together with ever-changing men smile.