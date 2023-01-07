Sonia Bruganelli, who has been in the spotlight for the past two seasons thanks to the role of commentator on Big Brother Vip, is ready for a new adventure. The columnist and wife of Paolo Bonolis will hold a university course.

The 48-year-old, by virtue of her great experience, will be among the teachers of the Executive Program in Creativity, a course organized by Luiss and TgCom focused on the management of television formats. Sonia Bruganelli participates as managing director of SDL, a company specializing in casting in particular of the programs Ciao Darwin and Avanti un altro, conducted by her husband. But which has also become a web TV with its own programming.

The Executive Program course in Creativity and Management of Television Formats will start in February 2023 and is divided into twenty meetings in total. The lessons will be held in Rome (but can also be followed remotely) and are aimed at people already employed in the audiovisual world, in particular producers, studio assistants, assistant directors, programmers, authors, collaborators on texts, editors, journalists, content managers, press officers and content creators.