Recently returned to Big Brother Vip after resuming the place she had left to Pierpaolo Pretelli and Soleil Sorge, Sonia Bruganelli would be ready to fill a new role, that of professor. Here’s what Paolo Bonolis’ wife will teach at LUISS.

Sonia Bruganelli is now a true symbol of Big Brother VIP and it is thanks to the program that he has found much of the success he enjoys. The woman, a television producer, has in fact made herself better known by the public thanks to her interventions in the reality show and, despite her criticisms, she has also become very to love.

For the past two seasons he has been playing the role of pundit but, soon, the woman will start a new career: that of professor.

Sonia Bruganelli: goodbye to the GF?ù

Sonia Bruganelli, best known through her marriage to Paolo Bonolis, will be among the teachers of the Executive Program in Creativity, a course organized by Luiss and from TgCom which has the management of television formats as its fulcrum.

As CEO of SDL TV, in fact, the 48 years old in February he will start with his new adventure, composed in total by about twenty meetings.

The lessons will be held in Rome but can also be followed in distance and they will be dedicated above all to those who are already part of the world of the audiovisual, how producers, assistants of study, assistant directors, programmers, authors, contributors to texts, editors, journalists, content managers, employees press And content creator. The cost of such a course is approx 6 thousand euros plus VAT!

But how come the companion of the well-known cRoman conductor Was she chosen for this role? The woman, who made her debut as an actress in photo novels and image girl, has a degree in communication science with a thesis on Big Brother.

She then worked behind the scenes of television and right there she met her husband, with whom she had Silvia, Davide and Adele. In 2005 you opened the SDL, a company that deals with casting but also with web content of the famous programs hosted by her husband, such as Hello Darwin and Next another. Soon, however, will become a university professor!