One of the protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP it’s surely Sonia Bruganelli who is living this reality show as a commentator together with Orietta Berti. Paolo Bonolis’ wife is in this unusual capacity for the second consecutive year, she who loves being behind the scenes very much.

Source: Mediaset

Sonia is one who certainly does not send them to say and often due to this side of her character she has come to clash with various competitors. Sonia is also a big fan of style and fashion and in each episode she always gives interesting ideas with her looks.

A few weeks ago she showed up in the studio with a flashy hat on top, a wide-brimmed black model signed Borsalino. A somewhat strange look that the same Alfonso Signorini she couldn’t help but ask him why comparing her to Pamela Prati who was present in the studio. Sonia immediately explained her choice of style.

“A person I care about gave it to me. Then they told me that my eyes shoot too much and so I have to stay a little more low-profile” – his words that somehow provoked once again but in an indirect way.

Sympathies with Antonella Fiordelisi

But if there is one person who has won the sympathy of Bruganelli it is Antonella Fiordelisi. The influencer with her behavior has often been criticized in her home but Sonia has defended her on various occasions. A few hours ago at the end of the last episode Antonella published a shot with her and her mother writing: “What beautiful people, I adore you.”

Who knows if a new professional collaboration may open up between the two given that Sonia manages SDL TV, a production company that deals with casting and television productions.