Sonia Bruganelli is one of the protagonists of this edition of Big Brother Vip in the unusual capacity of columnist together with Adriana Volpe. The wife of Paolo Bonolis he has never hidden his passion for luxury and even in the Cinecittà studio there is no lack of opportunity to showcase super luxurious accessories at a dizzying price.

The accessory that Sonia just can’t give up during the live shows of Big Brother Vip is one necklace rigid and precious that is really good on everything. Fans of luxury accessories will certainly have recognized it. This is the choker of the Love collection by Cartier, to be precise, the model in 18-karat yellow gold which on the official website of the jewelery is sold for 14,500 euros.

Source: web

In addition to necklaces, Sonia Bruganelli also loves designer shoes

But not only jewelry, Sonia’s other great passion are the designer shoes. Even before the adventure at the GF he had never hidden his great passion especially on social media, showing his followers the rich collection of décolleté, sandals and boots. Also in reality shows the most varied models, from those studded with crystals to fluorescent fuchsia ones, up to the fiery red variant.

Most are signed Casadei with high and thin heels and have a price that always starts from 400 euros. In short, Bonolis’s wife loves luxury and also loves to show it off. We will see from here until March when the GF will end what else it will show off in the studio.

Meanwhile, he received the attack of Lorenzo Amoruso partner of Manila Nazzaro who thundered against Sonia on Instagram. “Dear Sonia Bruganelli at least my beloved Manila Nazzaro has a thought of her own, like it or not, instead for her dear Sonia her thought almost always displeases everyone except her immense ego, even if it were someone really important. After all, it was explicitly understood that she doesn’t really like Manila ”.