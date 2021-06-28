Sonia Bruganelli is one step away from signing the contract to participate in the Big Brother VIP: the words of Paolo Bonolis

The voices of one Sonia Bruganelli to the Big Brother VIP they were more and more insistent and, by now, the husband himself confirms it. Paolo Bonolis spoiled what will happen in September in the career of his wife who, by now, is a real idol of the web.

Interviewed by Maurizio Costanzo and Carlotta Quadri, at R101, the conductor has practically confirmed the rumors that would see his wife sitting in the chair of the Big Brother VIP next to Alfonso Signorini.

A pressing question “Will Sonia be the new commentator of the Canale 5 reality show?”, Paolo Bonolis replied: “It would seem so. She is very happy to do it, I feel it is being talked about. If anything, she’ll tell you “ but then he jokingly added:

But wait for me to ask him… It’s Maurizio Costanzo, he asks if you will be at Big Brother… He says “probably”, that he is waiting to sign the contract.

During the interview with Maurizio Costanzo did not miss even the best wishes for the recent birthday of Paolo Bonolis. The star of Italian television celebrated his 60th birthday and commented on his life and his surprising career:

“I feel lucky, everything is fine for me for the moment, I am still almost healthy (laughs), I do a job that happened to me by chance and that allowed me to have fun, to learn, to learn, to feel good socially in consideration of others, in respect of others, I have a beautiful family, I have five children, I also became a grandfather. Bingo “.

In short, now wife and husband will be colleagues in all respects. Next to Sonia Bruganelli will also sit the splendid Adriana Volpe. Will the two women get along?