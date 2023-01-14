Sonia Bruganelli never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the columnist of Big Brother VIP has returned once again to occupy the pages of the main gossip magazines for some statements on Federico Fashion Style that have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what Paolo Bonolis’ wife revealed about Italy’s most famous hairstylist.

After the news of the separation from his historic partner Letizia Porcu, Federico Fashion Style has become one of the most talked about characters on the main gossip pages. After the many rumors circulating around this story, the hairstylist said he was ready to have his say truth and to deny some gossip circulating about him.

There are many who have expressed their thoughts on the separation between Federico Fashion Style and Letizia Porcu. Among the many people, the words that Sonia Bruganelli spent towards the most famous hairdresser in Italy did not go unnoticed.

Sonia Bruganelli ironic on Federico Fashion Style: “Who would have ever thought that…”

In recent days an article has been circulating on the web that hypothesized the alleged coming out by the most famous hairdresser in Italy. The article in question did not escape the eyes of Sonia Bruganelli who ironically commented on the story with these words:

Federico Fashion Style is with a man? Who would have thought! I’m shocked, I never would have thought…

Needless to say the words of the wife by Paolo Bonolis have not gone unnoticed by the people of the web and have ended up at the center of gossip.

At the moment Federico Fashion Style has not replied to the columnist’s sentence Big Brother VIP but has decided to keep, at least for the time being, the silence about this story that is making the pages of the main gossip newspapers chatter these days. What is the truth that the hairdresser is ready to reveal? We just have to find out.