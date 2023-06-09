A few days after the announcement of the separation of Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis, the couple appeared together again. Therefore, the two decided to stick together on their son’s 19th birthday. Let’s find out all the details together.

When they announced their separation, Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis made one promise: to remain united despite everything for the love of one’s family. And so it was. In fact, over the last few hours, the now ex-spouses have appeared together on the occasion of 19th birthday of their son David.

Recently, they got together to celebrate such a special event with a family dinner. There were some who proved it photo published on the columnist’s Instagram profile Big Brother VIP. On the other hand, it was Sonia Bruganelli herself who declared that she had separated from her husband in a completely serene way:

We are separated, yet we are more united than ever. We will continue to be for our family, for each other. The feeling is strong, but it is no longer what brought us together. It’s not a matter of dates, of time. We are parents, we will continue to go on vacation together, we will maintain the same dynamics. That’s the news. There are no third parties or lovers involved.

Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis: the separation

After so many years of love, Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Paolo Bonolis have decided to put a definitive point at their wedding. The now ex couple released theannouncement through a’interview released at “Vanity Fair”:

When we got engaged I was 23, I hadn’t graduated yet, he was a man. Only with time and in the face of certain circumstances have we become aware of our differences.

In any case, for some time now, on the web, the rumors about an alleged marital crisis. A few months ago, both had denied the rumors with a ironic video posted on social media. After the official press release, the columnist of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini wanted to explain the reasons of that denial. These were hers words: