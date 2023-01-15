Sonia Bruganelli against Chiara Ferragni: “Some things are done in silence”

Among the most discussed personalities of the web and also of TV, Sonia Bruganelli, columnist of the Big Brother VIP and wife of Paolo Bonolis, admits to being a provocateur and does not spare a barb at Chiara Ferragni.

Interviewed by The messenger, the TV producer says: “Am I a provocateur? Yes sure. I don’t want to approve. I don’t play the usual part of the good, prissy and gne-gne good woman”.

The businesswoman then admits that she hates political correctness and that she is not afraid to say what she thinks: “Anyway, I’m a bitch only with those who deserve it. To Orietta Berti, for example, I would never be rude”.

Often in the crosshairs of the web for his photos on social, Sonia Bruganelli defends herself: “That I go shopping unbridled to make everyone gnaw is not true. On social media I put the things I like to have fun, not real life. I don’t show off, I play with what helps me overcome many pains. I certainly don’t put the serious things I do. I’m not like Chiara Ferragni, who calls press conferences”.

The reference is to the influencer’s public announcement to donate the fee from the Sanremo 2023 Festival to charity: “Some things are done in silence”.

The producer then spoke of the disease that struck her daughter Silvia: “I was 27 years old and when they told me that my first daughter could have led a terrible life, I asked myself what could I do? Killing myself and giving her my life wouldn’t have solved her problems, so I said to myself: should I hope that she will fight forever or that she will find peace of mind elsewhere? Well, that’s what I thought. Then luckily we moved on. And we have created a village of love around her”.

“If one has to focus on the meaning of life through the suffering of a child, it means that it was wrong before. I would have liked him to walk and run like everyone else and at the age of twenty he’d already had three sweethearts” concludes Sonia Bruganelli.