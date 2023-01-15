Sonia Bruganelli, in the last interview given to the Messenger, confided in the round, also touching on one of the themes that often sees her as the protagonist, namely that relating to money and earnings. Paolo Bonolis’s wife is often accused of flaunting her wealth: but how much does the GF Vip columnist really earn? She revealed it herself!

Sonia Bruganelli, wife Of Paul Bonolis and commentator on Big Brother VIP, he gave an interview to Il Messaggero and, as usual, his statements were by no means trivial. The television author, now completely at ease even in the role of commentator, he didn’t spare a few digs at his former colleague Adriana Volpe and Chiara Ferragni – brought up when it came to economic issues.

One of the criticisms that is most often leveled at Sonia Bruganelli it concerns thedisplay of wealth, for this Paolo Bonolis’s wife wanted to clarify once and for all how much does he earn thanks to her profession, but revealing that she actually spends her husband’s money!

Sonia Bruganelli: the revelation on earnings

“I hate political correctness, I like those who get their hands dirty,” he underlined Sonia Bruganelli, specifying that in its role of pundit to the Big Brother VIP he does nothing but say what he thinks, without filters or plays. Not only that, Bruganelli has returned to the subject of money, confessing how much does he earn:

I earn as much as a footballer, Serie B, even if I spend Paolo’s money and mine accumulate it.

Between luxury holidays, private planes and bags worth tens of thousands of euros flaunted in prime time on Canale 5, Sonia Bruganelli he confided what his forbidden dream could be: “I would break the windows of Hermes and Dior e I would steal all the bags! Wonderful!”. And on the idea of ​​donating part of the profits to charity, Sonia Bruganelli distanced himself from Clare Ferragni and from its social campaigns: