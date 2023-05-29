Who was he with? many believe that the reference is to her husband Paolo Bonolis.

Sonia Bruganelli has returned to ignite the gossip around her and her husband Paul Bonolis. He did so by posting a snapshot on Twitter with a phrase that many have interpreted as a clear reference to Paolo.

Post-relationship respect is a thing that makes you realize who you were really with” – this is the content of the post in question.

Source: web

Many believe that the reference is to the husband and in this way it is clear that the marriage between the two is over. In fact, a few weeks ago the portal Dagospy has published the news of the breakup and separation between Sonia and Paolo Bonolis.

News then promptly denied by the two directly concerned who published a video on Instagram where together they appeared happy and serene. Recall that too Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi they categorically denied the news of the separation given by Dagospia and then a few months later we know how it ended.

Sonia and Paolo have already lived in separate houses for some time and this news had already made many turn up their noses. After the news of Dagospia and the denial there was no more talk of a possible separation. At least until today that Sonia has published that sentence. Who was he with?

In the meantime, she went to visit Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano who gave birth to the baby a few weeks ago Celine Blue. Sonia has always had a lot of respect for Sophie and she can also be seen from the opportunity she gave him as a bonas in Avanti un Altro where she is one of the authors of the programme.

Bruganelli shared a photo of her holding the baby, writing “A very sweet bundle” and Sophie calling her “Aunt Sonia”.