Highlights: Dr. Ajay Kumar returns to Congress, Sonia Gandhi approves

After the Lok Sabha elections, there was a split in the Jharkhand Congress

Dr. Ajay Kumar went to Aam Aadmi Party last year

Changes in mind within a year, open path of return to Congress

new Delhi

Former MP Dr. Ajay Kumar has returned to the Congress. Interim President Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal for her return. Kumar used to be the chairman of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee till last year. But after the Lok Sabha elections, there was so much of a rift in the party that it was even ragged. Subsequently, Kumar had sent Rahul Gandhi to resign in August last year. A few days later he joined the Aam Aadmi Party. The party made him a national spokesperson. Despite this, they did not stay there for long.

What did you say before leaving Congress?

In the letter sent to Rahul Gandhi, Dr. Kumar made his point in a very sharp tone. He had said that he has received gallantry awards as an IPS but as allies get him, even the worst criminals look better than him. Kumar alleged that party workers were loyal to the leaders, not the Congress. He also termed the rise of the Kinnars within the party as a conspiracy.

Sonia Gandhi gave approval

It was a tough defeat for BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 of the 14 seats in Jharkhand. Whereas Congress got only one seat. BJP got 55.15 percent votes in 12 seats out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In the Grand Alliance, the Congress contested seven seats, JMM four seats, JVM two and RJD one seat. Congress got 15.53 percent votes.